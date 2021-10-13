Benton County blasted for site selections in justice plan

It was the folks who would be affected by the west side placement that were most vocal Wednesday night. Issues raised by those commenting and chatting included the impact on established neighborhoods and the nearby Bald Hill Natural Area, light and noise pollution, floodplain issues, safety and traffic.

Meeting participants also strenuously argued that a third piece of property, the McFadden site near the HP Inc. campus, should not have been removed from consideration. Difficulties getting the property owner to agree to a letter of intent on a sale of the parcel led to the site’s demotion, project officials said, although Zoom participants argued that county officials gave up too soon and should consider acquiring the property via eminent domain.

The meeting got off to a slow start technically as moderators grappled with a Zoom capacity of 100. This reporter was shut out of the telephone link to the meeting audio, which also was capped at 100 but got in under the wire on the Zoom. Once the capacity issue was addressed the participant list shot into the 140s before dropping slowly to about 110 by the time the Q&A finished.

