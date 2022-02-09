Benton County-based officials appointed to state land committee

Two local elected officials are among those appointed to the state’s Local Officials Advisory Committee, which helps the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development and the Land Conservation and Development Commission, according to a news release.

Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse and Philomath City Councilor Catherine Biscoe were chosen to serve two-year terms on the committee. Its membership includes elected officials from both urban and rural cities and counties and reflects the geographic diversity of the state, the news release said. The group plans to hold its first meeting this spring.

The committee is a group of city and county elected officials, appointed by the Land Conservation and Development Commission who advise and assist LCDC and the DLCD on its policies and programs affecting local governments. The committee was established in 1973 by Senate Bill 100, the law that created Oregon's statewide planning program.

“I am really looking forward to working with the new members of LOAC,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson, commission liaison to LOAC, said in a statement. “And thank all of them for being willing to help DLCD work on issues important to Oregon and its community members.”

The committee seeks to promote communication between local governments and the state land agencies, and to advise and assist the implementing and improving statewide land use planning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0