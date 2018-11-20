Benton County will no longer allow traveling circuses that feature dancing elephants or tigers leaping through rings of fire at the crack of a whip.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to enact an ordinance that prohibits the use of wild or exotic animals in traveling displays or performances in unincorporated areas of the county, including the Benton County Fairgrounds, where animal rights protesters have repeatedly picketed the Jordan World Circus in recent years.
Exempted from the ban are filmmakers, educational institutions such as Oregon State University and the OSU Extension Service, and animal care providers such as the Chintimini Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Corvallis resident Arlene Merems came before the board in June to request the ordinance, noting that similar bans were already in place in many other areas. She argued that traveling circuses and other touring shows are inherently cruel to animals, which are transported in cramped cages, forced to endure long hours on the road and, in some cases, are subjected to harsh training methods.
She was back again on Tuesday to testify in favor of the draft ordinance prepared by county staff and ask that it be strengthened still further.
As proposed, the ordinance included a lengthy list of species that would be prohibited from traveling shows in the county. In addition to traditional circus animals such as elephants, tigers and lions, the draft also barred everything from camels and giraffes to primates, marsupials, walruses and bears.
But it left out a number of species Merems thought should be included. She asked the commissioners to add eight taxonomic groups to the list of banned creatures, including those containing wolves, raccoons, skunks, tortoises, dolphins, mongooses and armadillos.
“These additional groups of animals are used in traveling circuses throughout the country and are subject to the same suffering,” she said.
She also asked for the removal of language that exempted clubs and associations affiliated with licensed and accredited educational institutions from the ban.
“It invites problems and creates unintended loopholes,” she said.
No one testified against the proposal.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the ordinance, including both amendments requested by Merems.
The new ordinance, which amends Chapter 9 of the Benton County code, was given a first reading on Tuesday. It is scheduled to have a second reading before the board on Dec. 4 and to take effect on Jan. 3.
In other action, the commissioners:
• Voted to allow the annexation of a residential property into the Dumbeck Lane Water District in the North Albany area.
• Clarify earlier code amendments relating to concurrent property line adjustments.
• Issue a resolution of support for a proposed taxing district to generate revenue for the county’s 911 emergency dispatch system.
• Approve the appointment of Dr. Steven Fletcher as the county medical examiner.