Benton County backs land acquisitions needed for Highway 20 safety upgrades

Benton County has tentatively approved plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to acquire land that will allow for the next phase of the agency’s work on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis.
ODOT is working on $28 million in safety upgrades in the corridor, which consistently rates as one of the most dangerous state highways. There have been five fatalities on the 9.25-mile stretch since 2016.
The Benton County Planning Commission at a remote meeting Tuesday approved the conditional use permit on a 6-1 vote of a motion by vice-chair Nick Fowler. Supporting Fowler were Chair Ken Kenaston, David Dowrie, Jennifer Gervais, John McEvoy and Christina White. Evelyn Lee provided the lone vote in opposition. Sean Scorvo was not present, and one position is vacant.
Those wishing to appeal the decision must do so to the Benton County Board of Commissioners within 14 days.
The ODOT work is scheduled to occur in two phases. Phase one will feature improvements to the area around Garland Nursery as well as upgrades at the Granger Avenue and Independence Highway intersections. The second phase will address issues in the Conifer Boulevard-Merloy Avenue stretch.
Key additions to the Granger/Independence Highway sections include buffered right turn lanes onto westbound Highway 20 toward Corvallis and a median acceleration lane for those turning left to go east on the highway toward Albany.
In the application to the county commission ODOT sought the right to acquire 10 pieces of property or temporary easements that would allow the work to go forward. ODOT project manager Julie GaNung said that approximately $500,000 will be spent acquiring the properties and paying for the easements. No total acreage of the properties was available.
One property owner, Midway Farms, raised objections to the proposal, saying that they could not afford to lose the property that would be required for ODOT to complete a new access road. The Midway Farms concerns were raised at a Jan. 19 public hearing before the commission. Deliberations were delayed until Tuesday because of requests to hold the record open for additional testimony.
By the end of the exchange of emails and discussions that preceded the vote ODOT had reduced the amount of Midway Farms land to be acquired to 419 square feet, along with 109 square feet of temporary easement. Commissioners felt that was a reasonable accommodation.
The design phase for the first phase of the work is scheduled to take place throughout this year, with construction set to begin in 2022. Phase two, which features a two-way left turn lane between Conifer and Merloy, near the Children’s Farm Home, is set to conclude its design work in 2022 and begin construction in 2023.
A similar two-way left turn is planned for the stretch between Scenic Drive and North Albany Road, but no dates have yet been attached to the work.
The project is being paid for with a combination of $8 million in Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) funds and $20 million from House Bill 2017, a massive $5.3 billion statewide transportation package passed by the state Legislature in 2017.
