Benton County avoids moving to extreme risk; Linn County will drop Friday

Currently, Benton County’s weekly caseload per 100,000 residents — the metric that the Oregon Health Authority uses to determine county risk levels — is at about 210. Counties normally have to be lower than 200 in order to move back down to high risk or avoid a move to extreme risk.

The last time Benton County was at the extreme risk level was back in March; it had remained at that level for several months during the winter spike in positive cases. Benton County increased to extreme risk on Dec. 18 and wasn’t dropped back down to high risk until March 11.

According to the new state guidance, it’s unlikely that any county will remain in the extreme risk category that long again, as the new orders from Brown place a maximum of three weeks on the highest restriction category.

Another difference between then and now is that every week will include an evaluation period to see if counties qualify to be dropped to a lower risk level. Before, a county that moved up in risk evaluation could expect to remain there for at least two weeks before another evaluation period from the state — a period known as a “movement week.”

“Every week right now is a movement week,” Locey explained. “This latest movement is more to clamp down in order to get this spread under control. If we can reduce it to one week of increased restrictions, that will help get the spread and increased cases under control and help counties get moved back down from extreme risk.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. His can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

