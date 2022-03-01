Benton County approves eminent domain for justice campus

Benton County officials have moved ahead with plans to acquire property where they want to build a new justice campus, including a jail, through eminent domain.

It’s the first official step in what could be a lengthy process spanning 18 months or more.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 1 voted unanimously to approve a resolution of necessity declaring it necessary and in the public’s best interest to use eminent domain, a court process that allows governments to take private property, on 28 acres of an 85-acre site known as McFadden Ranch.

If eminent domain succeeds, a jury will determine fair compensation the county will be required to pay owner McFadden Ranch LLC for the land in question, which sits adjacent to HP Inc. in north Corvallis. Commissioners chose the site after nearly two years of consideration.

“The county sincerely hopes to negotiate an amicable agreement with the owner prior to a jury decision, and views the opportunity for ongoing negotiation as an advantage of the eminent domain process,” a news release said.

Proposed new facilities under the county’s Justice System Improvement Plan include a mental health crisis center, correctional facility, courthouse, sheriff’s office and emergency operations.

Using eminent domain, which is also known as "taking" a property, could get the county access to the site for surveying before court proceedings are complete, necessary to maintain a tight timeline the county has created. A judge will decide if and when the county takes control of the property.

The news release states the county tried twice over several months to negotiate “a fair purchase,” but could not come to an agreement with the property owner.

Federal law requires governments to pay fair-market value when they take a property in the name of a public good. The resolution and eminent domain proceedings do not preclude the possibility of a negotiated sale, according to the news release. They may even encourage one, county officials say.

The overall justice system improvements are expected to run between $106 million and $136 million. County officials are planning a bond measure of up to $100 million to cover most of the project. The bond would cost property owners an estimated 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The county has around $26.25 million at hand.

The three-phase improvement program is expected to take 10 years, beginning with a justice system assessment that was conducted from 2017 to 2018, and ending with the doors opening on the last of the proposed new facilities in 2027 or 2028.

