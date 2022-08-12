Benton County agencies launch wildfire prevention campaign

Various agencies in Benton County are partnering this month on a wildfire awareness and outreach campaign.

The county joins the Oregon Department of Forestry, the city of Corvallis, the Corvallis Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Health Department to share information about wildfire prevention, creating defensible space, evacuation and alerts, evacuation shelters and wildfire health concerns.

“Recent wildfires have proven that it has never been more important to prepare ourselves, our families and our communities for wildfire,” Benton County Emergency Manager Bryan Lee said in a statement. “We are encouraging community members to prevent and prepare for wildfire. One way to do that is by creating defensible space around your home.”

The National Fire Protection Association encourages the public to practice wildfire prevention at home by creating defensible space. Recommendations have been established for three zones that include the immediate, intermediate and extended zones.

Such actions as removing dead leaves, debris and tree needles from roof and gutters, and moving flammable material away from wall exteriors — mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles and anything else that can burn — will minimize the likelihood of flames or surface fire touching the home or any attachments.

Protection Unit Forester Leo Williamson from the Oregon Department of Forestry Philomath Unit said preparing for and preventing wildfire takes a coordinated effort that includes the public and government agencies working together.

“Daily, our fire crews and cooperators stress the importance of preparedness so we are ready to respond quickly and suppress fires on the landscape,” Williamson said in a news release. “We encourage the community to embrace the same attitude in how they approach preparing themselves for a wildfire event.

“It goes beyond having a go bag and an evacuation plan. Creating defensible space that includes maintaining good clearance on your driveway for emergency vehicle access is an important piece to that puzzle to protect your home from wildfire.”

Further information about creating defensible space and other prevention measures around the home is available at https://keeporegongreen.org/prevent-wildfires/at-home.