Benton County advisory board conditionally backs Coffin Butte expansion

Plans by Republic Services to expand its operations at the Coffin Butte landfill have received the conditional support of Benton County’s Solid Waste Advisory Council.
The council, which met virtually on Tuesday night, voted 5-1 to recommend approval of Republic Services’ conditional use permit. The recommendation will be forwarded with “concerns and stipulations” for the Planning Commission to consider when it reviews the Republic application in a Nov. 2 public hearing.
Inga Williams, associate planner for the county, said that a request to hold the record open or a continuance is almost certain to be brought forward, meaning no deliberations or decision to approve or deny the application will take place Nov. 2.
A second meeting likely would be held Nov. 16, Williams said. It also seems likely that the decision the Planning Commission makes will be appealed to the Board of Commissioners.
Voting in favor of the motion were Chair Jay Simpkins, Vice Chair Linda Brewer, Deborah Gile, Larry Sleeman and Fred Penning. John Deuel voted no, citing concerns about the process moving too quickly without enough public comment Other council members agreed with Deuel on the timing issue but felt it wasn’t enough of an impediment to recommending approval of the plan.
The next step for the council is to draft a letter for the Planning Commission by Friday so that it can be included in the staff report for the Nov. 2 meeting.
Republic’s plan calls for a new “disposal cell” south of Coffin Butte Road, relocating two leachate ponds south of the road, vacating Coffin Butte Road and relocating the road around the new disposal cell. The landfill is located in north Benton County, just west of Highway 99W near Adair Village.
Coffin Butte is a "regional" landfill that generally serves Benton, Linn, Lincoln, Polk and Marion counties, although it occasionally receives trash from the Portland area. A total of 12% of the landfil consists of Benton County trash.
Final county approval of the plan would add approximately 30 years to the lifespan of Coffin Butte, according to company officials.
A statement emailed to the newspaper by Republic corporate officials in Phoenix, Arizona, noted that roughly five years of life remain in the current landfill, 15 or so years in the landfill’s quarry area, with an additional 12 years accruing if the expansion is approved.
Key issues itemized by council members, many of whom indicated that their concerns reflected those of residents, four of whom have published letters of opposition in the newspaper, include:
• Safety near the site and on the nearby roads.
• Future planning for landfill operations in Benton County once those 30 or so years are up and Coffin Butte is full.
• The volume of trash that comes from outside the mid-valley to Coffin Butte, a site defined as “regional.”
• A need for programs to reduce waste in the county and thus reduce the pressure on Coffin Butte.
