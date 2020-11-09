Benton Community Foundation hosting awards

The Bennett Community Foundation is hosting its second philanthropic achievement awards this Friday.

Late year in the inaugural event the awards luncheon filled the main ballroom at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center to capacity. This year, because of the coronavirus, the ceremony will be a virtual one, with free streaming online at www.bcfgives.org/awards.

“We want this event to inspire people,” said Chris Quaka, President/CEO of the Benton Community Foundation. “A lot of great work happens under the radar, and we want to amplify stories about the amazing generosity of our community, so people feel inspired to get involved.”

The seven award categories include Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist, which recognizes youth philanthropy; Outstanding Fundraising Professional, which recognizes a nonprofit development professional; and the Board of Directors’ Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement, which honors a local individual or family for a lifetime of charitable work.

The awards are scheduled for mid-November to recognize National Philanthropy Day, which is Nov. 15.

Nominations for the 2021 awards opens in January.

