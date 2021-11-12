Benton Community Foundation awards honor local philanthropy

The Benton Community Foundation honored area volunteers, donors, fundraisers, businesses and community groups on Friday in its third Philanthropic Achievement Awards.

The virtual show was timed to coincide with National Philanthropy Day, which is Monday, Nov. 15.

The keynote award, the Board of Directors Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement, went to Rosalie Johnson and her late husband Peter.

Their involvement in local projects covers a wide range, including the new Benton County Historical Society’s Corvallis Museum, the Johnson Hall College of Engineering building at Oregon State University, OSU scholarships and internships, projects with the Greenbelt Land Trust and Ashbrook Independent School and Samaritan Health Services.

“We are truly grateful for the Johnsons,” said Chris Quaka, president and CEO of the Benton Community Foundation.

Rosalie Johnson noted in her acceptance remarks that Peter, who died in June of 2020, “truly thought he had received a great education at Oregon State University” and that’s where the family’s legacy of giving began.

The Johnsons’ backing of the museum project started with a challenge grant: If the museum raised $1 million in one year, the Johnsons would match it. Museum officials brought in the million well before the deadline.

The scholarships and internship programs that family supported have assisted 433 OSU students.

Here is a look at the other awards:

Outstanding philanthropic business: Citizens Bank was honored, with president and CEO Gordon Zimmerman noting that the bank, founded in 1957, “is owned, directed, managed and operated by those who live in the communities they serve.”

Zimmerman and his staff processed 1,100 Paycheck Protection Program loans during the height of the COVD-19 pandemic. The loans to local small businesses totaled $132 million.

“Our goal is to always pay it forward and leave the spotlight to others,” Zimmerman said. “This recognition is all about teamwork. I’m really grateful and humbled to receive this award on behalf of Citizens Bank.”

Outstanding volunteer fundraiser: Paula and Ken Krane were honored for their work on projects such as Jackson Street Youth Services, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony, the Piano International program and OSU’s new arts and education complex.

“We’re just plain folks who happen to be in a position to do things,” Ken Krane said. “If it makes more people become active in philanthropy that’s a good thing.”

Outstanding innovative project or program: The award went Safe Place, the micro shelter village on the grounds of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Senior pastor Jennifer Butler credited the volunteers who have made the project successful.

“Every day I think about all of the volunteers and directors, about Unity Shelter and all of the people who built the micro shelters,” Butler said. “I wonder if they understand how valuable they are. It’s an incredible honor to receive this award.”

Outstanding fundraising professional: Liv Gifford of the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation was honored for facing the challenge of helping keep schools viable and functioning amid the pandemic with donations of materials and Wi-Fi capability.

Gifford, who got a bit emotional at times during her acceptance remarks, said, “It’s incredible to have the power to fill these philanthropic needs.”

Outstanding emerging philanthropist: Suraj Kulkarni, a 2021 Corvallis High School graduate, was honored for responding to middle school bullying by founding a nonprofit in his junior year called Only Being You which now has a presence in 60 countries.

Outstanding volunteer group: The auction committee for the Old Mill Center for Families and Children was honored for raising $1.7 million in its most recent seven auctions. The 2022 event will be the 42nd for the Old Mill.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

