The Benton County commissioners will be seeing a little something extra in their paychecks — a 2.5% raise.
The pay hike was approved unanimously on Monday by the citizen members of the Benton County Budget Committee. The full committee also includes the three county commissioners, but they don’t vote on matters concerning their own salaries.
There are currently three salary levels for Benton County commissioners, based on years of service.
Commissioners in their first four-year term are paid $85,668 a year plus benefits. Second-term commissioners earn $90,817 annually, and those serving in at least their third term make $95,952 a year.
After factoring in the 2.5 percent raises, first-term commissioners such as Xan Augerot and Pat Malone will make $87,810 a year in salary, second-term commissioners will earn $93,087 and those in their third term or beyond, such as fifth-termer Annabelle Jaramillo, will collect $98,351.
Budget Committee Chair David Dowrie said he and fellow citizen members Curtis Wright and Nancy Wyse considered several factors in their decision. Those included the salary levels of county commissioners in other parts of the state and the 2.9% pay hike being proposed for other management-level employees in Benton County, which is based on the latest figures from the Employer Cost Index.
The Board of Commissioners is the legislative and policy-making body for Benton County. The commissioners oversee an organization with about 500 employees and an annual budget of roughly $155 million.