With ballots for the Nov. 6 general election set to hit mailboxes next week, the race for Position 1 on the Benton County Board of Commissioners is heating up.
Five candidates are competing to succeed Commissioner Anne Schuster, who is not seeking re-election and plans to retire when her term expires at the end of this year.
See accompanying story on page A4 for the candidates' views on two of the top issues confronting the county, homelessness and the criminal justice system.
Democrats, who make up 43 percent of registered voters in Benton County, have had a lock on the three-member board since 2000, and the Republican Party — which represents just 23 percent of the local electorate — didn’t even bother to field a candidate this time around.
But with no incumbent in the race, a Democratic victory is hardly a given, leading three minor party nominees and one non-aligned candidate to enter the contest.
Pat Malone, who came up short against Schuster in 2014, handily won a six-way primary in May to become the Democratic nominee in this year’s race. The 70-year-old tree farmer from Kings Valley has the support of the Democratic establishment, banking campaign contributions from the state and county party organizations and earning the endorsement of longtime Benton County Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo.
But the other two sitting commissioners — Schuster and Xan Augerot — have set aside their Democratic Party loyalties and given their blessing to one of Malone’s rivals, Independent Party nominee Sami Al-AbdRabbuh.
Al-AbdRabbuh, 31, was elected to the Corvallis School Board in May 2017 after being appointed to fill a vacant seat four months earlier. He works as a lecturer and adviser in the Industrial Engineering Department at Oregon State University.
Max Mania, a 50-year-old writer, running as an unaffiliated candidate, is hoping to appeal to the 28 percent of Benton County voters who are not aligned with any political party while siphoning away some of the support from progressives who have traditionally backed Democratic candidates.
Mania, who grew up in Ashland, relocated to Corvallis in 2013 after serving three years and eight months of a four-year term on the Port Angeles City Council in Washington. While there, he racked up a pair of ethics complaints, one for shouting expletives at a former Democratic Party official and one for allegedly using his city email account to encourage people to voice their opposition to his fellow council members. Mania insists the complaints were politically motivated.
Erik Gradine, the Libertarian Party nominee, says he wants to bring “fiscal sanity” to Benton County. The 40-year-old Adair Village resident is a manager with Handheld Group, a company that makes rugged mobile computers. This is his first attempt to win elective office in Benton County.
By contrast, Pacific Green Party nominee Tim Dehne is making his fourth bid for a county commissioner’s seat. Dehne, a 66-year-old retiree who has worked in a variety of jobs, ran unsuccessfully for the post in 2010, 2012 and 2016. He says this will be his last attempt to win a seat on the board.
Benton County commissioners are elected to four-year terms and act as the county's legislative and policy-making body. Commissioners oversee an organization with about 450 employees and an annual budget of about $122 million. The starting salary for a first-term commissioner is $85,668 per year, plus benefits.
Malone, Al-AbdRabbuh and Mania seem to be mounting the most aggressive campaigns for the open Board of Commissioners seat, judging from the number of yard signs and other campaign materials cropping up around the county. All three have formed campaign committees to solicit funds in the race, while Gradine and Dehne have not.
As of Friday, according to records on file with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, Al-AbdRabbuh’s campaign committee had a cash balance of $15,089.47, Malone had $17,887.59 in his war chest and Mania had a balance of $1,782.51.