The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday got a progress report on the county climate action plan, and the results to date are something of a mixed bag.
The good news is that county government is making headway on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, the primary drivers of global warming, in several important areas.
The bad news is that the county is still struggling to develop a complete picture of greenhouse gas emissions from all departments so it can accurately measure progress toward its reduction goals.
Sean McGuire, the county's sustainability program lead, and climate action intern Kali Lamont began their Power Point presentation at the board's Tuesday morning work session by pointing out some of the tangible impacts of climate change in the mid-valley, such as last month's floods and the increasingly severe allergy seasons afflicting area residents.
"This isn't something abstract, this isn't something ethereal," McGuire told the commissioners. "This is hitting us right now."
The Benton County Climate Action Plan was adopted by the board last September with a goal of slashing county government's greenhouse gas emissions to 75 percent below 1990 levels by the year 2050.
One of the first steps taken toward that goal was to begin tracking the county's emissions, using a tool developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, from its use of electricity, natural gas, fleet fuel and water. (While water itself does not emit greenhouse gases, there are emissions related to transporting, pumping and processing it.)
According to McGuire and Lamont's numbers, the county's greenhouse gas emissions peaked at 2,058 metric tons in 2005, then trended downward for the next eight years or so before spiking back up to 2,025 metric tons in 2016. Since then, they said, the numbers have begun another downward trend, dipping to 1,883 metric tons last year, a 6.98% decrease in that two-year period.
That downward trend is expected to continue, they added, in part because of measures such as converting Benton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles to run on propane and replacing boilers in county buildings that run on oil with gas-fired boilers. Steps like these, they said, will continue to pay dividends into the future.
“Natural gas creates 27% fewer emissions than oil-burning boilers do,” Lamont said.
“That switch from oil to natural gas is reducing our overall greenhouse gas emissions.”
McGuire and Lamont also outlined plans for a project that would lower emissions at county facilities still further.
Part of the project involves purchasing $5,000 worth of renewably generated electricity through Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program for the county’s Sunset Building, which would reduce the building’s greenhouse gas emissions by 34% over a two-year span.
Participating in the Blue Sky program would also strengthen the county’s position in applying for grants to install solar panels at Sunset and other county buildings, McGuire and Lamont argued, a move that would cut emissions at those facilities still further.
County leaders at the work session praised McGuire and Lamont for their work on the project, but they also asked for more specifics.
Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby, for instance, wanted detailed explanations for some of the year-to-year fluctuations in the county’s emissions levels.
McGuire said that may not be possible in many cases simply because the county wasn’t tracking a lot of this type of data before the advent of the climate action plan. Now that the plan is in place, however, most county departments are doing a much better job in that regard.
“It’s been a real challenge for us,” McGuire said. “I think this is a real turning point.”
Another big gap in the county’s emissions data is the fact that little or no information is available regarding the Benton County Fairgrounds and the Natural Areas and Parks Department.
“There’s a lot of electricity use over at the fairgrounds,” Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo noted.
McGuire said he hopes to have tracking systems for those departments in place sometime soon.
And there’s one more glaring hole in the county’s data: There’s no way to go back and measure exactly what the county’s greenhouse gas emissions were in 1990, making it impossible to precisely quantify the target reduction level that the county is trying to reach.
McGuire said the county chose that target in part to align with greenhouse gas reduction targets adopted by other jurisdictions, including the city of Corvallis, and because that year was used in the Kyoto Protocols, a set of international accords aimed at curbing the effects of climate change.
After the work session, McGuire said the lack of specific emissions data from that time frame is a common problem for other jurisdictions that have adopted greenhouse gas reduction goals, but those levels can be approximated by extrapolating backward from current levels.
“There’s different ways of having a goal,” he said. “This way we are committed as a county to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.”