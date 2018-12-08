At Benton Center’s Annual Holiday Ceramics Sale on Friday, works by beginners were displayed alongside those of well-known artists adept in advanced techniques, such as wood-fired pottery, where the flames used in the process leave whirling marks on the final piece.
This combination of novice and expert artisans is exactly what makes the sale special, said Renee McKitterick, who runs Linn-Benton Community College’s ceramics program at the center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.
The sale featured about 1,000 items and was expected to raise between $1,200 and $1,500 for the center’s ceramics studio, which receives a 25 percent commission on items in the sale. Offered pieces included both wheel- thrown pottery and sculptural works.
McKitterick said the center holds two sales annually, one before the holidays and one in the spring, and both feature works of students as well as from more advanced artists who support the center, often through volunteering at its open studio hours.
“It’s really an incredible community of people (around the ceramics studio),” she said.
While the next large sale isn't until June 14, McKitterick said the center always has a display case full of items that can be purchased at the center’s registration desk.
She added that the center has both for-credit and non-credit classes. For information, call the center at 541-757-8944 or visit www.linnbenton.edu.