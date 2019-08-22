There really wasn’t any ground to be broken, so Linn-Benton Community College used an excavator Thursday to put an exclamation point on an event to celebrate the expansion of the college’s Benton Center in Corvallis.
LBCC purchased the old First Student bus barn and its surrounding 2.5-acre property to accommodate a two-story, 20,000-square-foot classroom building and much-needed additional parking.
The college will be using pieces of the existing 12,000-square-foot warehouse, with the excavator giving the project a head start by bashing in a wall and some windows and then hosting the assembled dignitaries for an out-of-the-box photo op.
“It’s an underestimation to say that we are excited to be here,” said one of those dignitaries, LBCC President Greg Hamann. “It’s a great day for LBCC.”
District voters approved a $34 million bond issue in 2014 to support the Benton Center expansion and upgrades at LBCC’s medical, transportation and main Albany campuses. The Benton Center will be the final project to be completed, with Hamann noting that the college has been able to leverage the $34 million into $65 million in expenditures.
“Look at that building and imagine what it will become,” said Hamann, moments before the excavator changed its profile. Hamann cited improved ability to serve students dual-enrolled with Oregon State University, additional meeting space and community education as key outcomes of the expansion.
“And we will have enough parking space, more than double what we had before,” he added to strong applause from the audience of about 75 people.
“But I’ll be honest,” Hamann said, looking perhaps to future expansion as the Benton Center grows, “I hope it’s not enough parking.”
LBCC Board Chair Jim Merryman, CEO and President of Oregon Freeze Dried of Albany, agreed.
“The college is always changing,” he said, “and it will keep growing to better serve Corvallis and other communities.”
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber noted how the Benton Center fits with the city’s new Imagine Corvallis 2040 vision project. One of the vision’s six focus areas is “learn and thrive.”
“LBCC is a key partner in that vision,” Traber said, “and it’s exciting to see LBCC moving forward in Corvallis.”
Benton Center President Jeff Davis thanked the community for its support, saying “we want to express our gratitude for those who love education and showed it with their votes, their checkbooks and their feet.
Davis also thanked the voters of the district, “especially those who voted the correct way.”
Davis also looked ahead to a future celebration.
“We’ll dedicate this new building in 2021,” he said. “That will be the big day.”