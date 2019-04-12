Benton County’s biennial budgeting process will get under way next week, kicking off a series of public meetings to hash out a spending plan for 2019-21.
Budget decisions are made by a six-person committee made up of County Commissioners Pat Malone, Xan Augerot and Annabelle Jaramillo and citizen members David Dowrie, Curtis Wright and Nancy Wyse. The committee is also responsible for setting the county’s tax rate, and the citizen members determine salaries for the county commissioners.
The county’s budget for the current biennium, 2017-19, is just under $244 million.
The Budget Committee will hold its first meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way in Corvallis.
The agenda will include a presentation of the proposed county budget and capital improvement plan by chief financial officer Mary Otley, as well as the first of two public hearings on the county budget proposal.
There will also be a presentation and public hearing on the library county service district budget and tax rate, which will be decided at that meeting.
At subsequent meetings, the committee will hear budget requests from individual county departments and outside agencies before holding deliberations and formally adopting the 2019-21 budget.
Here’s the full schedule (all meetings at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way):
• April 17, 4 p.m. — County budget presentation and capital improvement plan overview, public hearing on county budget, and library service district budget presentation and public hearing, with approval of library district budget and tax rate
• April 23, 4 p.m. — Budget presentations from Assessment Department, Board of Commissioners, County Counsel’s Office, Records & Elections, Fairgrounds
• April 29, 2 p.m. — Budget presentations from Juvenile Department, Sheriff’s Office, Finance Office and District Attorney’s Office
• April 30, 3 p.m. — Budget presentations from Human Resources, Information Technology and Health departments
• May 8, 3:30 p.m. — Budget presentations from Public Works, Natural Areas and Parks and Community Development departments and from outside agencies, public hearing on county budget, begin deliberations
• May 29, 3 p.m. — Continue deliberations, with possible vote to adopt county budget and set tax rate
• May 30, 3 p.m. — If necessary, continue deliberations and vote to adopt county budget and set tax rate
There will also be two Budget Committee meetings (without the citizen members) to hold public hearings, adopt budgets and set tax rates for the remaining county service districts. Those meetings also will be held at the Sunset Building.
The schedule:
• May 9, 3 p.m. — Presentation and adoption of budgets and tax rates for Cascade View, Extension Service, Hidden Valley and South Third county service districts
• May 21, 4:45 p.m. — Presentation and adoption of budgets and tax rates for Alpine, Alsea and Alsea Human Services county service districts.