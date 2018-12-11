Benton County Commissioner-elect Pat Malone got a taste of what his new job will be like on Tuesday, when he joined the three sitting commissioners for an all-day work session on goal setting.
The meeting, held at the Corvallis Depot Suites, was set to run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
After a few words of welcome for the new member from Board Chair Xan Augerot, the commissioners got right to work, divvying up committee assignments for the coming year.
Other items on the agenda included an update on the county’s 2040 Thriving Communities initiative and discussions of the budget, the issue of homelessness and the county’s criminal justice system assessment.
After winning a six-way primary battle for the Democratic Party nomination in May, Malone held off four other candidates in November to claim the Position 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
The seat was up for grabs because Commissioner Anne Schuster decided not to run for re-election, opting instead to retire when her four-year term expires at the end of this year.
Malone, who operates a tree farm in Kings Valley with his wife, Betty, will be sworn in to his new post shortly after the first of the year.
The Board of Commissioners enacts ordinances and sets policy for the county, overseeing an organization with about 450 employees and an annual budget of roughly $122 million.
The starting salary for a first-term commissioner is $85,668, plus benefits.