The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to adopt a set of focus areas and vision statements designed to align county policies, initiatives and other actions with a set of core values developed through a public engagement process called the 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative.
A resolution on the agenda for today’s combined work session and meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. today in the county boardrooms at 205 NW Fifth St. in Corvallis, establishes 10 focus areas for county government, each with its own vision statement:
• Community safety: All people enjoy safe, just, welcoming and supportive communities.
• Emergency preparedness: Secure resilient communities where individuals and Benton County can survive and recover from emergencies, shocks, and disasters by appropriate levels of threat awareness, preparation, mitigation and response.
• Outdoor recreation: Actively promote a range of outdoor recreation activities and responsibly protect, manage and develop County natural areas and parks.
• Prosperous economy: Support a prosperous, balanced, equitable and sustainable economy.
• Environment and natural resources: Protect, conserve and enhance our treasured, limited natural resources and prepare for future environmental challenges.
• Mobility and transportation: All people are efficiently connected to the places they work, play, shop, learn, enjoy and receive services through transportation options that promote activity, reduce congestion and build community.
• Housing and growth: Strive to provide access to affordable, safe and stable housing for all while retaining a sense of place in the face of growth pressures.
• Arts, entertainment, culture and history: Promote vibrant, inviting and enriching artistic opportunities while recognizing our history and celebrating our communities.
• Food and agriculture: Support local agriculture and forestry and celebrate our rural communities.
• Lifelong learning and education: Recognize that learning never stops and will ensure professional and personal educational opportunities for all ages.
Adopting these focus areas is intended to weave a set of core values previously adopted by the county into the day-to-day functions of county departments.
The next phase of the 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative will be for each department of county government to establish goals by the end of this year for carrying out the focus areas that fall under its jurisdiction. Departments will then provide annual progress updates to the Board of Commissioners.
The agenda for today’s meeting also includes an update on the Highway 20 corridor project and discussions of implementing the fairgrounds master plan, distribution of transient lodging tax receipts, capital improvement project funding, an agreement with the Corvallis School District regarding the Lincoln Health Center and a letter of support for tobacco use prevention efforts.