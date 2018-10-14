The Corvallis Gazette-Times asked the candidates for Position 1 on the Benton County Board of Commissioners for their views on two of the most pressing issues facing the county: the rising tide of homelessness and the growing pressures on the county jail and court system.
We also asked them for a brief statement on what their campaign is all about. Below are their responses to the GT questionnaire.
Sami Al-AbdRabbuh
Party: Independent
Age: 31
City of residence: Corvallis
Current occupation: Corvallis School Board vice-chair; engineering lecturer and adviser at Oregon State University
Campaign website: votesami.com
What steps should the county take to address homelessness?
• Clarify the role and authority of the Housing Opportunities & Action Council.
• Identify the full spectrum of needs that may vary between chronically homeless, those at risk of homelessness due to job loss or illness.
• Prioritize actions to address those needs. Identify governmental and nonprofit stakeholders, and identify funds to address our top priorities.
• Identify what process should the county and cities establish for nonprofits looking for funding to meet the most critical needs.
Most importantly, the county should work on finding a permanent home for a year-round shelter, wrap-around services to co-locate with the shelter.
What should be done about the jail, the courthouse and other elements of the local criminal justice system?
Based on the recommendations of the criminal justice assessment, we need to take immediate steps to implement evidence-based programs that are fair, efficient and will take pressure off of the need for jail beds. We need to share the results of the assessment with community groups and seek feedback.
Then, the county should work on designing a criminal justice campus and locating it in an appropriate place in coordination with Corvallis and other towns and communities. The county should center its actions around finding the most efficient, cost-effective and fair proper measures to reduce recidivism.
Campaign statement:
The world is rapidly changing, and we need solutions that can address those needs. Our communities are asking for low-income housing, accessible health services and a thriving economy. Bentonians of all generations, both rural and urban, should be heard. Vote for unity, strength and effective progress. Vote for Sami.
Tim Dehne
Party: Pacific Green
Age: 66
City of residence: Corvallis
Current occupation: Retired
Campaign website: facebook.com/TLD4BCC
What steps should the county take to address homelessness?
Incentives for communities in county to build tiny homes (that homeless can help build). Increase campsites, allow for RV camping (limit number per farm). Help Corvallis with 24/7 shelter, tiny homes.
What should be done about the jail, the courthouse and other elements of the local criminal justice system?
We need a new jail, but first we need increased campsites, a sobering center and a mental health intake center. I'd like to see the current jail removed and the courthouse turned into a historical site.
Campaign statement:
I truly believe I can help Benton County during these troubled times. I am a strong, fearless but gentle man that can be the calming force (for four years) to take Benton County to a healthier and peaceful future.
Erik Gradine
Party: Libertarian
Age: 40
City of residence: Adair Village
Current occupation: Program manager, Handheld US
Campaign website: facebook.com/erikforbenton
What steps should the county take to address homelessness?
We must fix the county mental health system and hold it accountable for outcomes. We must implement a drug addiction treatment program. We need to work with Corvallis to help set up a long-term answer to transitional housing. Every homeless person has a unique story, and a "one-size-fits-all" approach will not work. We need to partner with OSU and apply for federal grants to help fund innovative solutions and programs. Homelessness was a problem when I moved here in 1995, and it has steadily gotten worse every year; continuing to double down on existing failed solutions is not the answer.
What should be done about the jail, the courthouse and other elements of the local criminal justice system?
Public safety is the core obligation of the county; continually asking voters for a levy to pay for the sheriff's department is not a long-term solution. We need to stop spending money on outside firms trying to find a better way to "sell" a jail bond to the voters. The county has tried this three times now, and the voters have spoken clearly each time. We need to balance the county budget based on existing revenues and find a way to pay for necessary improvements within that budget or look for outside funding opportunities, such as grant money.
Campaign statement:
In my everyday life I bring together groups of diverse people, with goals that are at odds with each other, to work together for a common goal. I believe in addressing the root cause of problems, not doubling down on failed solutions that only address the symptoms.
Pat Malone
Party: Democrat
Age: 70
City of residence: Kings Valley
Current occupation: Woodland manager, Sunrise Tree Farm
Campaign website: www.votepatmalone.org
What steps should the county take to address homelessness?
The county should let facilitator Wagner finish building consensus with stakeholders on a long-range strategy for addressing homelessness. This is an opportunity to design a long-term solution, rather than lurching from crisis to crisis. It's a good start, but she may need more resources.
The county brings resources to the homeless challenge. Twenty-five percent of the county's budget funds the Health Department, including mental health services for homeless. Let's see what the new head of mental health, Danielle Brown, can accomplish. The Sheriff's Office, including forest patrol, is engaged with homelessness, showing it's not obvious who’s involved in this issue.
What should be done about the jail, the courthouse and other elements of the local criminal justice system?
Everyone in the county should visit the current jail to see for themselves what the problem is. The facilitated discussions of the criminal justice assessment is looking at all the elements. The jail is less than half the space we need and was only intended as an interim solution. Let the criminal justice assessment finish and then implement the best solutions. We need to focus attention on identifying modern criminal justice concepts of intervention and best practices from other jurisdictions. Most inmates, when released, come back into our community. We need the space for treatment and education programs here.
Campaign statement:
We need a collaborative approach to solving challenges. I'll listen to all stakeholders before making a decision. I’ve worked in small and large groups in multiyear processes. My experience in long-term planning will serve the county well. I'm deliberate, thorough and a good listener. I ask for your vote.
Max Mania
Party: Unaffiliated
Age: 50
City of residence: Corvallis
Current occupation: Writer (took a leave from lab tech job at HP in order to campaign)
Campaign website: www.mania4benton.org
What steps should the county take to address homelessness?
Establish the true scope of our local problem. Research solutions that have worked elsewhere. Partner with towns, neighboring counties and local nonprofits on a long-term, regional plan. Fund the plan as a dedicated departmental budget item. Empower staff to carry out the plan. Keep the commissioners from meddling with the plan. Lobby our state reps for a statewide plan, and funding. Also: Prevent homelessness by protecting renters; addressing income inequality; funding social services that prevent homelessness. Take steps to arrange a Stand Down in Benton County for homeless veterans. Take steps to motivate OSU to build student housing/dorms.
What should be done about the jail, the courthouse and other elements of the local criminal justice system?
Only a comprehensive approach will succeed, and gain public support. We need a new Justice Center that includes a new jail, drug treatment, social services and all elements that help prevent recidivism and lower criminal justice costs over time. These efforts must be fully funded, and necessary community partnerships addressing these issues need to be sought and nurtured. We need to find ways to divert youth from criminal activities and engage OSU in finding solutions for student-driven enforcement problems. We must also fund continuing education/training for local law enforcement, especially as pertains to dealing with a diverse community.
Campaign statement:
I’m focused on creating accountable local government that plans for the well-being of future generations. I’m non-partisan, experienced with municipal budgeting, and union-endorsed (SEIU Local 503). My goals are a more responsive, transparent government; a sustainable environment for all Benton County residents; a budget that serves the future.