The Benton County Board of Commissioners formally adopted a $311.2 million budget for fiscal years 2019-21 in a brief public hearing on Tuesday, completing a budget process that began in mid-April.
Tuesday’s vote confirms the recommendation approved May 29 by unanimous vote of the Benton County Budget Committee, which consists of all three county commissioners plus three citizen members.
The only modification to the previously approved budget was a shift of $2 million for criminal justice system improvements from a reserve fund to a contingency fund. That shift does not affect the overall amount budgeted.
The 2019-21 budget, which includes general fund allocations of $108.1 million, represents a 27.5% increase over the $244 million budget for the current biennium. It will expand the county’s work force from about 478 full-time-equivalent positions now to 510 FTE.
The commissioners also affirmed the maximum tax rates set by the Budget Committee for tax years 2019 and 2020. The maximum permanent tax rate will be $2.2052 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the maximum rate for the local option levy will be 90 cents per thousand.
That adds up to $3.1052 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or $931.56 per year for the owner of a $300,000 home.
In other action on Tuesday, the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the Public Works Department to begin the process of acquiring right of way for the North Albany section of the Corvallis-Albany bike path.
According to a county staff report, the estimated cost of design, right of way acquisition and construction of the path between Scenic and Springhill drives is $2.7 million. Most of the cost is expected to be covered by federal grant money, with matching funds of $123,179 from Benton County and $304,500 from Albany.
The report notes that federal grant agreements require that the county authorize the use of eminent domain to obtain right of way if necessary, but states that the county’s intent is to reach agreement without resorting to condemnation. In the event such an agreement cannot be reached, the report states, Public Works staff will return to the Board of Commissioners for direction before initiating condemnation proceedings.
There was virtually no discussion of the authorization on Tuesday, but Board of Commissioners Chair Annabelle Jaramillo noted that the project has been in the works for some time.
“We’ve been working on this for several years,” Jaramillo said, “so it’s time.”