The Benton County Budget Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a $311.2 million budget for 2019-21, culminating a budget process that involved six meetings in a six-week span.
Made up of the three county commissioners and three citizen members, the committee also set ceilings for county property tax rates for tax years 2019 and 2020.
The maximum permanent tax rate will be $2.2052 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the maximum local option levy rate will be 90 cents per thousand. The Board of Commissioners can choose to lower those rates if revenues exceed budgetary needs but can’t make the rates higher.
The 2019-21 budget represents a 27.5 % increase over the $244 million budget for the current biennium.
It’s also $686,029 less than the $311.8 million spending plan initially proposed by Chief Financial Officer Mary Otley at the committee’s first meeting on April 17.
The difference resulted from a series of budget adjustments unanimously approved by the committee on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s votes were conducted without deliberation, and the meeting wrapped up in under an hour with non-alcoholic sparkling cider, bite-sized brownies and a toast of appreciation offered by Otley.
“It was a very smooth budget process,” Benton County Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo commented afterward.
“It really didn’t stray too far from a status quo budget. We were able to fund all the important things we needed to do.”
That includes growing the county’s work force from about 478 full-time-equivalent positions now to 510 FTE.
The county starts the new biennium in a strong financial position, for several reasons.
For one thing, a surge of new construction over the past two years has bolstered property tax revenues. In addition, the county got a boost to its landfill surcharge thanks to ongoing shipments of solid waste from the Portland area to the Coffin Butte Landfill near Adair Village.
There are also some new revenue sources in the mix. The county is beginning to see an influx of funds from gas tax receipts, vehicle registration fees and a new 1/10 of 1% employment tax, all part of a major transportation improvement package passed by the Legislature to years ago.
The new budget includes some major set-asides to help cover the county’s looming obligations to the Public Employee Retirement System. That includes a $5 million contribution to a PERS side account that will lower the county’s future payments, plus another $4 million toward the county’s 2021-23 PERS payments.
The budget also contains $17.7 million for capital improvements over the next two years. That includes $295,000 for solar panels to be placed on county buildings, $750,000 toward fairgrounds improvements, $123,000 for the North Albany stretch of the Corvallis-Albany bike path, and $500,000 to repair and reopen the Hubbard Bridge.
The budget and tax rates still must be formally adopted by the Board of Commissioners. That is scheduled to happen at the board’s noon meeting on June 18.