Bennett Hall: Thankful for local journalism? Consider subscribing

Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers! We here at Mid-Valley Media hope you’re enjoying the holiday, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s annoying habit of messing up every part of our daily lives.
I wanted to take a moment to share one of the things I’m thankful for this year: the unflagging efforts of our dedicated staff to cover the stories that matter to mid-valley residents, day in and day out.
In case you missed them, here are a few examples from the past few weeks:
In today’s editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times, you’ll find a profile of Charles DeJesus, a Salvation Army lieutenant from Albany who has spent up to 18 hours a day, every day for more than a month now, feeding mid-valley residents impacted by the wildfires that tore through the Santiam Canyon in September.
On Monday, we highlighted shop local campaigns led by mid-valley downtown associations in an effort to support locally owned businesses struggling to survive the COVID-induced economic downturn.
Sunday’s papers brought a troubling story about William "Hank" Dufort, the former director of the Children’s Farm Home in Corvallis who is being released from prison after serving 30 years for sexually abusing vulnerable teens entrusted to his care.
On a more uplifting note, our Nov. 8 editions carried an in-depth profile of Alex Johnson II, the Albany city councilor who will become the city’s first Black mayor when he assumes his new role in January.
And of course our staff provided as-it-happened coverage online and in print of the Nov. 3 election, including stories on more than two dozen local races in Linn and Benton counties.
You won’t find that kind of coverage anywhere else.
