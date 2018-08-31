A Bend man has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
Clayton Lawrence Null, 20, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
Judge Daniel Murphy set Null’s bail at $50,000, the minimum required for such a serious offense. Both first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are Measure 11 crimes that carry mandatory minimum sentences of more than eight years in prison.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 10.
The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, and the victim was a girl under the age of 16 who knew Null, according to court paperwork.
Oregon’s online court database does not indicate what law enforcement agency investigated the case.