Bend campus building to be named for Ray

Former Oregon State University President Ed Ray is being honored with a building carrying his name at the university’s Cascades campus in Bend.
The second Bend academic building, which is under construction and scheduled to open for fall term in 2021, will be named Edward J. Ray Hall.
Ray served as Oregon State’s president for 17 years through June 2020. He now is president emeritus and a professor of economics in the OSU College of Liberal Arts.
The building name was suggested by an anonymous donor who sought to acknowledge Ray’s leadership of OSU and his contributions in advancing OSU-Cascades. The donor gave $5 million to the OSU Foundation in 2017 toward a $10 million fundraising goal that helped secure state bonds for the building.
OSU-Cascades became a four-year school in 2015 and opened its Bend campus for fall term in 2016.
“I believe deeply in the future of OSU-Cascades as an engine of economic growth and social progress for Central Oregon and beyond,” Ray said. “The naming of this academic building is an honor I will cherish forever. As OSU’s past president, I focused on advancing access to higher education for all Oregonians, and advancing the university’s research and outreach mission in service to others. OSU-Cascades is essential to this mission.”
Edward J. Ray Hall is part of OSU-Cascades’ planned expansion to a 3,000 to 5,000 student campus.
When it opens the hall will house classrooms, laboratories and makerspaces where students will collaborate with one other and with faculty. The spaces will support OSU-Cascades degree programs in engineering, kinesiology, outdoor products and other programs, as well as a new doctoral program in physical therapy. The building also will provide student study and gathering areas, and presentation space.
The 50,000 square-foot, net zero energy-ready building features cross-laminated timber construction and will draw heating and cooling from geothermal energy sources located beneath the campus. All future OSU-Cascades buildings will be heated and cooled using geothermal energy.
OSU’s College of Forestry is in the forefront in terms of developing cross-laminated timber technology.
