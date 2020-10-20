Bend campus building to be named for Ray

Former Oregon State University President Ed Ray is being honored with a building carrying his name at the university’s Cascades campus in Bend.

The second Bend academic building, which is under construction and scheduled to open for fall term in 2021, will be named Edward J. Ray Hall.

Ray served as Oregon State’s president for 17 years through June 2020. He now is president emeritus and a professor of economics in the OSU College of Liberal Arts.

The building name was suggested by an anonymous donor who sought to acknowledge Ray’s leadership of OSU and his contributions in advancing OSU-Cascades. The donor gave $5 million to the OSU Foundation in 2017 toward a $10 million fundraising goal that helped secure state bonds for the building.

OSU-Cascades became a four-year school in 2015 and opened its Bend campus for fall term in 2016.