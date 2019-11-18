Paul Fox believes there’s plenty of room for another sports bar and restaurant in Corvallis, especially since the city is home to fervent fans of the Oregon State Beavers and other teams.
Fox has opened Benchwarmers Sportsbar in the old Ruby Tuesday space along Ninth Street.
The business has 32 taps, a full bar and 20 televisions, along with the NFL and Pac-12 television packages. “Any sports event, if it’s televised, we probably have it, from soccer to badminton,” Fox said. The owner said he’s hoping to create a space where locals can lounge and watch sports all day.
Another attraction for some residents might be the establishment’s burger bar, where customers can load their burgers (or nachos) with a wide array of toppings. Amber Williams, one of the managers for the business, said the beef is fresh and never frozen. The microbrews are served just above freezing, and there are always game specials for the Beavers, Seahawks, Monday Night Football and more, she added.
Sidewinder fries, described by Williams as a mix between curly fries and jo-jos, also have been a hot-seller at the sports bar, which offers other traditional pub options.
On weekends, the eatery serves a $5 breakfast.
Benchwarmers, unlike many other Corvallis bars, has plenty of parking available for those looking to watch the big game, Fox said.
Fox, who lives in Canby, is no stranger to the restaurant business. He owns the Denny’s in Albany, as well as outlets in Canby, Woodburn and Rice Hill.
“I wanted to put a Denny’s here in Corvallis, but with Elmer’s and Shari’s (already here), we thought a sports bar would be better,” Fox said.
He was interested in Corvallis partially because he’s frequently in town for Oregon State sporting events.
Fox stressed that Benchwarmers is locally owned and one-of-a-kind, not part of a chain. And that’s allowed the business to already change its menu to accommodate customer demand.
The business also has a banquet room, is in the process of adding video poker, and its food can be delivered through Munchie’s. A game room includes skee-ball and other games, as well as a signature wall where customers can leave their mark.