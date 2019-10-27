Although much of the effort of fundraising and planning for Beit Am’s new building took place during the last years of Rabbi Benjamin Barnett’s time with the mid-valley Jewish community, he hadn’t been inside the building before Sunday.
Barnett, who was the community’s first full-time rabbi from 2006 to 2017, said it was almost surreal to stand in the building, which was completed in August, after all the dreaming and conversations that went into it.
His first impressions?
“First of all, it’s beautiful. We talked a lot about wanting to create something beautiful that has a natural landscape,” he said.
The new building, at 4318 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis, is slightly uphill from the valley floor, giving it views of the valley and Marys Peak from its windows and a large covered deck on the building’s south side. Beit Am held an open house at the new building Sunday afternoon, inviting community members and other faith organizations to visit.
Barnett added that many of the planning conversations were focused on having enough space for events, while maintaining a feeling of intimacy. He said he believes the sanctuary having folding walls that can open up to the library and the community spaces for larger events achieves that goal.
“This feels like a holy space,” he said.
Barnett, who is now a rabbi in Portland, addressed the community members during a grand opening ceremony, saying the building was “awesome” in the truest sense of the word: something that creates awe.
You have free articles remaining.
The community’s current rabbi, Phil Bressler, said showing hospitality is an important part of being Jewish, so inviting the community was a way to express that part of the culture.
“It feels like a housewarming party,” he said, and referred to the days before the community had the building and had to borrow spaces from local churches for high holiday celebrations. “We were guests in other people’s houses for so long, so it’s nice to be able to welcome people in.”
Scott Leibowitz, chair of the community’s new building committee, said the community raised more than $3 million to build the building.
Mark and Lisa Freeman, who attend the neighboring Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were part of the visitors to the new building Sunday.
Mark Freeman said Beit Am already is a good neighbor and noted that the faith groups are sharing parking space with each other when needed.
He said the new building is beautiful and he’s very happy for the Beit Am community.
“It’s great to see,” he said. “They’ve worked toward this for a long time.”