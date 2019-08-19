Before members of the Beit Am Jewish community ceremonially carried their Torah scrolls on Sunday from their old building on 36th Street in Corvallis to their new one on Circle Boulevard, Rabbi Philip Bressler quoted God addressing Moses in Exodus:
“’Let them make me a holy place that I may dwell among them,’” he said.
But Bressler said the four walls of the building or even the scrolls are not what make a holy place — instead it is the joy, gratitude and community that fill the building that make it holy.
“The people are what make the place holy,” he said.
The grammar of the passage in Hebrew, he said, is very clear: God dwells among “them” the people, not “it,” the place.
Bressler said the ceremony — in which community members took turns carrying the scrolls while singing – was the fulfillment of a dream that took decades.
The program for Sunday's event said the Beit Am Mid-Willamette Jewish Community bought the property where the new building sits in 2000 and began fundraising for the building in 2014. The community broke ground on the new structure in October 2017.
Bressler said the Jewish people live in both the past and the present — they often try to see themselves in the stories of the past. He said the community members working for so long toward the dream of a new home tried to model themselves on the story of the Israelites in the wilderness building their holy place, which is why he chose that passage.
Scott Leibowitz, chair of the community’s new building committee, said the structure is just under 7,000 square feet and cost $2.9 million. The community raised all the money in advance, he said.
“We did all this without needing a mortgage,” he said.
Leibowitz said at the beginning of the process he could not imagine how strenuous it would be to raise money, stay within the budget and navigate the difficulties of construction. As he met with people about the new building, he said, he talked about the legacy of the community’s families who worked together to buy a former house on 36th Street in 1982 to make a place for the community to gather. But he said the people gathered Sunday were doing something similar.
“This is a wonderful legacy all of us leave to the Mid-Willamette Valley Jewish community,” he said.
Anne Fairbrother, Beit Am’s president, said for the community the day was one of joy, amazement and gratitude.
“It’s our new home,” she said. “We’ve been bursting at the seams.”
The community’s old building had a capacity of just 49, but the new one has a capacity of 224. The community currently has 157 member families.
Fairbrother said the members of the community would finally be able to hold their High Holiday celebrations at their own space, instead of having to borrow space from local churches.
“It’s been a long time coming so it’s very meaningful,” she said of celebrating the opening of the new building.