Beilstein joins Benton commissioners’ race

Longtime Corvallis political fixture Mike Beilstein has made it a three-way race for Position 2 of the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

Beilstein, a retired Oregon State University chemist, has received the Pacific Green Party and Progressive Party nods to challenge Democratic incumbent Xan Augerot. North Albany’s Tom Cordier is the Republican nominee.

Augerot, the former executive director of the Marys River Watershed Council, was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016. She is seeking a second four-year term. Cordier, a retired ATI-Wah Chang executive, has been active in Albany politics, developing a reputation as an ardent budget hawk. He is seeking his first elected office.

The race will be the first “ranked choice” election for the county, whose voters approved a measure adopting the practice in November 2016 through passage of Measure 2-100. Ranked choice voting is only used when at least three candidates are listed on the general election ballot.