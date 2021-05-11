Beaverton man charged with robbery for I-5 incident near Millersburg

A Beaverton man was charged with first-degree robbery and other crimes on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Adam Lee Chervin, 28, also is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

The crimes allegedly occurred on May 5 near Millersburg and were investigated by the Oregon State Police.

Judge David Delsman set Chervin’s bail at $100,000 during Friday’s brief court hearing. Chervin’s next appearance is scheduled for May 24.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the accuser said that he picked up the suspect, who he didn’t know, on Highway 20, and pulled over while driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Millersburg.

While they were stopped, the passenger hopped into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away in the accuser’s Honda Accord, the accuser told a state trooper. He added that he grabbed onto the rear passenger door and yelled at the suspect to stop, the affidavit states.

A witness told a trooper that he saw the car swerving in the road with a male being dragged by the vehicle, and then the man was thrown from the car and rolled in the roadway in front of him, according to court paperwork.

