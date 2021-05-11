 Skip to main content
Beaverton man charged with robbery for I-5 incident near Millersburg
breaking

Adam Chervin

Adam Chervin

A Beaverton man was charged with first-degree robbery and other crimes on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Adam Lee Chervin, 28, also is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

The crimes allegedly occurred on May 5 near Millersburg and were investigated by the Oregon State Police.

Judge David Delsman set Chervin’s bail at $100,000 during Friday’s brief court hearing. Chervin’s next appearance is scheduled for May 24.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the accuser said that he picked up the suspect, who he didn’t know, on Highway 20, and pulled over while driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Millersburg.

While they were stopped, the passenger hopped into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away in the accuser’s Honda Accord, the accuser told a state trooper. He added that he grabbed onto the rear passenger door and yelled at the suspect to stop, the affidavit states.

A witness told a trooper that he saw the car swerving in the road with a male being dragged by the vehicle, and then the man was thrown from the car and rolled in the roadway in front of him, according to court paperwork.

The accuser told the trooper that he hit his head on the roadway, rolled, and saw white lights and a huge semi-truck coming towards him.

“(He) told me he crawled with all his might to the right fog line before blacking out,” the trooper wrote.

The accuser was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital for treatment. Chervin was located with the Honda Accord near Indian School Road in Salem on May 6, according to the affidavit.

Chervin’s court-appointed attorney, Joseph Elwood, did not return a phone call seeking comment for this article.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

