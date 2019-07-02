A crowd of 75 people watched Tuesday in the Toyota Club at Reser Stadium as the United States downed England 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup semifinals in Lyon, France.
“I didn’t think that many people would show up, given we put it together on one-day’s notice,” said new OSU women’s soccer coach Matt Kagan, who was hired in December. “This is a beautiful room with great TVs.”
Tables were set up in front of three big-screen televisions, with spectators, ranging in age from 7 to 70, also using the window sill at the rear of the facility.
It was a decidedly pro-USA crowd despite the presence on the England roster of former Beavers great Jodie Taylor, who scored 47 goals in her four years at OSU. Taylor, 34, did not see action Tuesday, but the veteran forward scored England’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory June 14 against Argentina during the group stage.
“This was a great opportunity for us to show our support for women’s soccer and also to support Jodie Taylor,” said OSU midfielder Toni Malone of Springfield.
Approximately 10 of Kagan’s players dominated one of the tables at the watch party, occasionally criticizing the officials, snacking on sushi, sandwiches and sports drinks and drumming excitedly on the table at the final whistle.
“We’ve been watching with each other,” said Bridgette Skiba, a goalkeeper from Portland. “It’s a good event to bring everybody together.”
Kagan said that his squad benefits both from meeting regularly as well as watching the sport’s finest athletes on the world stage.
“We try to get our players to watch as many games as possible,” said Kagan, who came to the Beavers after serving the past two seasons as the associate head coach at Mississippi State. “We do group chats, too. There is so much technically and strategically that we can learn, and these are some amazing strong women for the players to look up to.
“The World Cup is a great platform.”
Malone said she has been focusing on anticipating player moves and reactions.
“It’s really been quite valuable,” she said. “They always know what they are going to do with the ball … that is so important.”
Skiba said she has been following goalie play closely.
“And it’s not just the U.S.,” she said. “I’ve been watching the others, too. It’s cool to watch for the different techniques and tactics. And the decision-making … that is huge.”
And no decision was bigger Tuesday than the move to the right by US goalie Alyssa Naeher that smothered a penalty kick by England’s Steph Houghton in the 84th minute.
The save, which drew the loudest response of the watch party, preserved the Americans’ one-goal edge and sent them to their third consecutive Women’s World Cup final. The USA will be seeking its fourth title when the squad faces Sweden or the Netherlands in Sunday’s title match in Lyon. The Swedes and Dutch play Wednesday.
England will play the loser of the second semifinal for third place on Saturday.