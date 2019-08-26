The Oregon State University football team plays its season opener Friday night, which means special weeknight football parking protocols will be in place for faculty, staff and campus visitors.
The Beavers host Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium.
Faculty, staff and campus visitors with parking permits for A, B and C zones can park in lots near Reser Stadium only until 1 p.m. Signs will be posted at the affected lots.
OSU officials suggest that campus employees who usually work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. shifts to use public transit, walk, bike or carpool to campus.
The OSU Beaver Bus shuttle system only will operate from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Parking challenges are not expected to be as severe as they might have been because the fall term does not start until Sept. 25, thus limiting the number of students who will be looking to park on campus on Friday.
That won’t be the case for OSU’s second weeknight home on Friday, Nov. 8, when the Beavers host Washington.
OSU’s other home games — Sept. 14 vs. Cal Poly, Sept. 28 vs. Stanford, Oct. 12 vs. Utah and Nov. 16 vs. Arizona State — all are scheduled for Saturday.