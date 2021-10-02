Beavers edge Huskies, take over first in Pac-12 North

100421-cgt-spt-Oregon State vs Washington Football01
Oregon State long snapper Dylan Black raises Oregon State place kicker Everett Hayes into the air to celebrate Hayes' game-winning field goal over Washington.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon Stat's Jack Colletto scores the Beavers first touchdown against Washington.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor scampers untouched into the end zone for the Beavers second score against the Huskies.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor celebrates his first half touchdown with wide receiver Trevon Bradford.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State plays Washington at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Mark Ylen
The Beavers, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, scored the final 10 points of the game to overcome a 24-17 Huskies edge. Everett Hayes provided the game-winner on a 24-yard field goal with 3 seconds left. OSU had tied it 24-24 on a 27-yard TD run by B.J. Baylor with 6:35 left.