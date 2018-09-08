If you drove Highway 20 into Corvallis on Saturday, you may have noticed the cars covered in little flags adorned with toothy beavers.
If you spent time around campus at Oregon State University you may have noticed groups of people barbecuing next to orange and black canopies.
If you were near Reser Stadium, you probably saw the masses in their Beaver gear.
All of these signs point to one conclusion: college football has returned to Corvallis.
Joan Reukauf, a Corvallis resident whose husband works for OSU and whose daughter will start as a freshman at the university later this month, said her family has a tradition of tailgating for Beaver football games.
“For us (football’s return) means the gathering of great friends. We tailgate every game … it’s a way for us to celebrate together,” she said.
She added that she's a Boise State University alumna, so she already has a connection to new head football coach Jonathan Smith, a former assistant coach at the university.
“We’re excited to see what he does,” she said.
Vishaal Daswani, a member of OSU’s class of 2013, said he and around 20 of his friends and their partners tailgate for nearly all home games and even try to travel as a group to one road game each season.
“It feels like I’m home again,” he said of tailgating before the game Saturday. “I have a lot of good memories here,” he said.
Daswani, now a Portland resident, said as a student he and his friends often camped out in tents in freezing weather and rain to get their student tickets for the games. The group has remained close since graduating, but football still brings them together.
“Even when we’re not at the game together we have a group text going,” he said.
Daswani said last week's loss to Ohio State University hasn’t damped his excitement about the Beavers' prospects under Smith, since OSU still scored more than they did in most of their games last season.
“They were a lot more explosive,” he said.
Kilee Sowa, North Albany Elementary School principal and an OSU alumna, also tailgated with her family.
“Football season means I get to come to the game with my family,” she said.
Sowa said many of her family members are educators and they want to encourage the kids in the family to go to college. Exposing them to campus is a way to do that.
Sowa added that her time at OSU overlapped with Smith’s, so she’s happy he’s back.
“We’re all super-excited he’s leading the team,” she said.
Nate Wright, a high school sophomore from Portland whose parents and many other family members are alumni, tailgated with his family. He said he's considering attending OSU and visiting campus for games has encouraged him in that direction.
“I really like the feel of this town,” he said.