An SUV festooned with chains and deer antlers. Vehicles with accident damage left in gloriously mangled states. A mostly deconstructed sedan with artificial turf and a duck mounted on its hood. An ambulance with a skull and crossbones painted on it. A truck with toy guns, painted black, bolted to the hood.
Main Street in Lebanon looked a bit like a scene out of a “Mad Max” movie Saturday morning as dozens of custom modified vehicles passed through on their way to completing the Gambler 500 — an event that challenges people to buy vehicles for less than $500 and take them off-roading across the state. The objective is for each vehicle to hit daily GPS navigational waypoints.
Lebanon’s Conversion Brewing was an official stop on the route.
Rob Ostrander, a manager and brewer at Conversion, said this is the third year the brewery has been an official stop on the tour. He estimated a couple thousand people visited the brewery Friday night, when the event started, and more came through on Saturday.
Ostrander said the brewery participates because the staff members there like the outdoors and the event encourages people to get outside.
“It’s a way to get out on our public lands on the cheap,” he said.
He added that the event encourages participants to clean up garbage they find along the roads, so it has an added benefit of cleaning up neglected backwoods areas.
Ostrander said he’d be driving the course in a $600 Nissan Pathfinder he bought just for the event. (The $500 limit, while encouraged, is not enforced.)
He said the camp where all the participants gather at the end of the course in Chemult has space for about 6,000 people.
“(The event) is blowing up and there’s so many people involved now,” he said.
Ostrander said the event also has a great community atmosphere and people are willing to stop and help strangers if their vehicles break down. Having other vehicles out on the route creates a safety net, so no one has to worry about getting stranded, he said.
“If I trash a $500 car, I trash a $500 car. I’m not gonna get too worked up about it,” he said.
He added that people from all over the country come out for the event.
Among those was Mark Dera, from East Greenwich, New Jersey. He drove his 1994 Acura Integra cross-country with two friends for the Gambler, which he modified by bolting a rack onto it that he made from closet shelving.
He said many people asked him what the plan was if he broke down along the way before he left.
“There is no plan,” he said. “If we break down my plan was to have AAA tow it to a junkyard, scrap it and fly home.”
He said he’d seen YouTube videos of some of the crazy cars people bring to the event and that inspired him to attend.
“It looked like fun and I have a sh---y car, so why not?”