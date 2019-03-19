SOLVE, the statewide volunteer environmental group, is holding its annual spring beach cleanup this weekend.
Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash from Oregon’s scenic coastline from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Work parties are scheduled for 45 beaches. On the central coast near Newport, cleanups are planned for Devil’s Punchbowl/Otter Rock, Beverly Beach State Park, Agate Beach Wayside, Nye Beach Turnaround, Yaquina Bay State Park, South Beach State Park and Lost Creek State Park.
Volunteers are advised to dress for the weather, pack water and a lunch and, if possible, bring work gloves, trash bags and other cleanup supplies. Additional supplies will be provided by SOLVE.
Additional information and preregistration is available online at www.solveoregon.com or you can call 503-844-9571.