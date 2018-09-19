Lebanon Fire Department officials say a charcoal barbecue that had been placed against a wall on an upstairs balcony of an apartment building was the cause of an early morning fire on Sunday that damaged five units and injured two people.
Ron Sipe, division chief for the Lebanon Fire District, said the barbecue was located near the front door of one of the upstairs units in the building, located at 2015 S. Second St.
Residents of the two upstairs units affected by the blaze had to jump, or climb with firefighters' help, to safety from the rear second-story windows. Two people were taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three downstairs units suffered water damage in addition to the two upstairs units that were affected by the blaze. Damage was serious but did not destroy the building, Sipe said.
Albany Fire Department and Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District also responded to the fire, which was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday.
Sipe credited all the agencies with exceptional work, saying, "We train, train, train for these kinds of incidences, and all of a sudden, boom, there it is."