Baker County judge declines to vacate injunction against governor's COVID orders

“I am pleased that Judge Shirtcliff chose to stand by his original decision, which I firmly believe is strongly supported by proper analysis of the statutes,” Mannix wrote. “We will now have the opportunity to fully engage with the Governor’s representatives in front of the Supreme Court. We will make the case that the rule of law in Oregon allows continued standard regulation of public health matters, but it does not allow the Governor extraordinary powers to close down businesses and churches, beyond 28 days from the original declaration of a public health emergency.”

Mannix said in a telephone interview this afternoon that the Supreme Court chose what he described as a “middle ground.”

Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon attorney general, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon: