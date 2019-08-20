{{featured_button_text}}
Brian McIntire.jpg

Brian McIntire

 Provided photo

Bail remained at $500,000 for Brian James McIntire, who is charged with two counts of manslaughter regarding a July car crash near Crawfordsville.

Judge Michael Wynhausen made the ruling during a bail reduction hearing on Tuesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court, noting the safety risk to the public, the egregious nature of the alleged crimes and the potential flight risk.

McIntire, 29, of Sweet Home, is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of fourth-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Emma Pulido, 5, and her mother Stormy Barge of Sweet Home were killed in the head-on crash, which occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on July 23.

According to authorities, a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, driven by McIntire, was traveling northbound on Brush Creek Road when it crossed over the center line and collided with a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer. Barge and her daughter were passengers in the Mitsubishi.

Barge's other daughter, Macy Pulido, 3, and the driver of the Mitsubishi, Ty Kirkland, suffered minor injuries.

During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Ani Yardumian and Barge’s mother Valerie Watters said that McIntire didn’t help Pulido and others in the Mitsubishi after the crash.

Yardumian described Pulido as gasping for breath.

“She was struggling for life,” Watters said, adding that McIntire sat in his vehicle for the 15 to 20 minutes it took for public safety responders to arrive.

Emma and Macy Pulido's father, Anthony Pulido, told Wynhausen that Macy remembered the crash in detail, and missed her mother and sister, who was also her best friend.

Yardumian asked for bail to be retained at $500,000 for McIntire, saying that he posed a public safety risk as he left a bar buzzed and tired but still drove.

“This security is not excessive,” Yardumian said. “This is a homicide. It does not get more serious than that,” she added.

Defense attorney Tyler Reid argued for $100,000 security for McIntire, whom he described as having close ties to the area.

“He’s had no criminal history up until these charges were filed,” Reid said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 2.

