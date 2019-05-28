A suspect in a Sweet Home murder was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Page Lee Butterfield, 25, of Turner, was accused of murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Judge DeAnn Novotny set Butterfield’s bail at $1 million, as requested by prosecutor Coleen Cerda.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for June 10.
The murder allegedly occurred early on Friday in the 500 block of Surrey Lane in Sweet Home.
Corey Burdick, 43, of Sweet Home, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ervin Larry Smith, 65, of Sweet Home, also was the victim of a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.
The incident occurred in and around a travel trailer occupied by Smith.
After identifying Butterfield as a suspect, authorities received a report that he had stolen a red 2008 Ford Edge from an acquaintance in Albany.
Cerda said that after fleeing Linn County, Butterfield was arrested by the Oregon State Police in the Sisters area on Sunday, and he fled from troopers who saw him.
Butterfield has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions in Linn, Benton, Lincoln, Marion and Deschutes counties for crimes such as fourth-degree assault, menacing, second-degree burglary, providing false information to a police officer, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, failure to perform the duties of a driver, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
He also has an open case under investigation by the Albany Police Department, where Butterfield is accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and giving false information to a peace officer.
The homicide case remains under investigation and those with information about the shooting should call Detective Cyndi Pichardo of the Sweet Home Police Department at 541-367-5181.