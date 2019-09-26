An Albany man who reportedly shot a resident in the face with a BB gun was charged Thursday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court with a single charge of first-degree robbery.
Judge David Delsman set Keith Loren Perkins’ bail at $200,000, as requested by Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny.
“What we have here is someone who’s willing to point that object at a victim and pull the trigger,” Marteeny said.
He added that Perkins had numerous failure to appear and contempt of court arrests.
Perkins, 36, was arrested by a SWAT team on Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Water Avenue NE.
The crime allegedly occurred early the morning of Aug. 11, and was investigated by the Albany Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Perkins came across the victim, who was walking on Jackson Street Southeast, and asked him for a cigarette. The accuser gave Perkins his last cigarette, and Perkins then demanded money. The accuser didn’t comply, so Perkins pointed a pistol at him — which the victim thought was real — and demanded money again, the affidavit states.
The victim said that the barrel of the pistol touched his face, and he told Perkins, “Well, then, do it,” according to court paperwork.
The BB lodged in the accuser’s right cheek below his eye. A doctor who examined him said the BB penetrated his facial bone, traveled through his sinus cavity and passed through another layer of bone before stopping in the muscle. “The doctor determined it was safer to leave the BB where it was,” wrote an investigator.