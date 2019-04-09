Bail has been reduced for a 58-year-old Gresham man accused of coming to Benton County to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, but not by a lot.
During a brief hearing in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Judge Matthew Donohue lowered the security amount for David Leroy Adams from $100,000 to $75,000, meaning he could get out of jail by posting a $7,500 bond.
"That's as far as I'm going to go," Donohue said.
He also ordered Adams to have no contact with minors, not to access the Internet and not to possess any devices capable of accessing the Internet. The judge said he would consider allowing Adams to access the internet for work, but only with assurance of supervision by his employer.
Adams is charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
He was arrested on Thursday morning at Adair County Park in a sting operation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Adams came to the park expecting to rendezvous with a 13-year-old girl for sex after meeting her through an online dating site and exchanging sexually explicit messages. The “girl” was actually a sheriff’s deputy operating a dummy account on the internet.
The affidavit alleges that Adams initially contacted the deputy’s dummy account in early February and changed chat platforms repeatedly, using encrypted accounts hosted outside the United States in an effort to conceal his identity.
Adams’ attorney, John C. Rich, argued in court on Tuesday that his client needed to be released from jail in order to prepare his defense and that a $100,000 bail was exorbitant. Rich noted that Adams has no previous criminal history, owns a home and has a stable job, making him a low-level flight risk.
“He has every incentive to show up in court,” Rich said.
He also pointed out that there is no actual victim in the case and said his client believed he was engaging in “fantasy role-play” with no intent of actually having sex with an underage girl.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko, the prosecutor in the case, countered that it was Adams who initiated contact online with someone he thought was a young girl and that he went to considerable lengths to conceal his identity from law enforcement.
She argued that, if released, Adams might destroy evidence in the case, and she quoted from transcripts of his electronic communications as evidence that he actually did intend to have sex with a 13-year-old.
“I cannot think of a greater threat to the safety of this community,” she said.
Adams posted bail after the hearing and was released from jail pending trial. He is scheduled to be back in court for a status check hearing on April 18.