A backhoe being hauled by a truck hit all of the archways of the Ellsworth Street Bridge on Wednesday night, resulting in a traffic jam well past North Albany Road.
The case remains under investigation, and the driver is cooperative, said Lt. Marv Hammersley of the Albany Police Department.
The driver apparently didn't realize that the backhoe impacted the bridge several times, and will likely face minor citations, Hammersley added.
The city of Albany put out notice of a possible crash on the Ellsworth Street Bridge at about 6:30 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation was notified of the incident, and it appeared that crews were inspecting the bridge at about 6:45 p.m.
"They have to come out and make sure the structural integrity is still there," Hammersley said.