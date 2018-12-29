It’s been nearly two and a half years since a fire destroyed the main warehouse and office building at B&R Auto Wrecking at 3065 SE Third St. in Corvallis, but a replacement structure is finally beginning to take shape.
A concrete slab was poured this fall, and contractors began erecting the steel bones of the new building this week. If all goes as hoped, the project could be completed by the end of next summer.
Seeing the building start to come out of the ground has given a much-needed lift to the 40 or so people who work at the South Corvallis wrecking yard, according to B&R owner Rick Perlenfein.
“It’s just very exciting for all of us to be able to see progress starting finally,” he said, looking out the window of the yard’s makeshift post-fire office space at a construction crew preparing to hoist a massive steel roof beam into place. “Just seeing them going got morale back with everybody.”
The fire started accidentally on July 5, 2016, when a worker was using a drill to dismantle a wrecked car and a spark ignited gas in the vehicle’s fuel tank. No one was injured in the blaze, but it destroyed the main building and damaged a second structure.
The wrecking yard stayed open but was forced to make a number of changes in the way it does business. The corporate office staff, which oversees operations for all of B&R’s 17 locations in Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California, had to be relocated to rented space in Albany. Some employees involved in dismantling cars were forced to work outdoors. And salvaged engines and transmissions had to be trucked to a sister facility in Creswell for storage.
To complicate matters further, a dispute with the city delayed the start of reconstruction for well over a year.
Even though the property had been used as a wrecking yard for two decades or more before Perlenfein bought it in 1980, it’s been zoned for residential use since it was annexed into Corvallis in 1981. B&R’s operation is considered a legal nonconforming use, but new nonresidential construction on the site would ordinarily require a zone change and comprehensive plan amendment, necessitating a lengthy application process that might well end in denial.
In addition, after the fire city inspectors discovered that some buildings on the B&R property had been built, modified or expanded over the years without permits. The city began a code enforcement action to have those buildings removed.
By early this year, the two sides were preparing to go to court over the matter. After some behind-the-scenes negotiation, however, a resolution was reached in March that allowed B&R to rebuild the fire-damaged buildings as long as it also agreed to dismantle the unpermitted structures and demonstrate that its remaining buildings were up to code.
Since that time, Perlenfein said, the project has proceeded without any further obstacles.
“Once all the legal aspects and code compliances were worked out, everything has been going along smoothly,” he said.
Renovations on a fire-damaged 3,000-square-foot shop building were completed this summer, and work began this fall on a replacement for the main office and warehouse structure. The two-story, 8,300-square-foot building will have a large warehouse area for storing engines and transmissions, with the wrecking yard’s main sales counter and offices for its towing operation on the main floor and additional offices upstairs on a mezzanine level.
Allen & LaPorte General Contracting of Albany is the general contractor for the construction project, which is expected to cost close to $600,000, Perlenfein said.
Perlenfein said he’s glad things worked out the way they did. If he hadn’t been able to reach a deal with the city to rebuild at the current location, he probably would have had to shut down his flagship wrecking yard — finding an alternative site for the operation in Corvallis today would be too costly, he believes.
“It’s been a long journey,” Perlenfein said.
“We’re happy to be able to stay here. I think every city needs an automotive recycling center.”