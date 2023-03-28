Travelers driving on Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass should expect delays due to lane blockages from an avalanche.

Westbound lanes are blocked with snow at mile post 79, just west of the pass, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.

The agency does not know long it will take clear the snow. Eastbound lanes are open, but may need be used to flag westbound traffic through the area, the news release said.

Travelers should take an alternate route or delay travel if possible. Drivers should also prepare for winter driving and carry tire chains over mountain passes.