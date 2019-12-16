AVA announces light contest winners

Winners have been announced in the annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light and Decorating Contest, sponsored by the Albany Visitors Association.

The winners:

• “Snowman Santa Christmas Lights," 1350 NW Springhill Drive, Albany.

• “Candy Cane Come Back,” 3030 Lawnridge St. SW, Albany.

• “Christmas Dragster,” 2820 Lawnridge St. SW, Albany.

• “Best Dressed Historic Home,” 240 Fourth Ave. SE, Albany.

• “Santa, Stop Here!,” 4219 Winners Circle Ave. SE, Albany.

• “Christmas Spirit on Waverly Drive,” 1924 Waverly Drive SE, Albany.

Runners-up:

• “Santa’s Landing,” 626 34th Ave. SE, Albany.

• “Lights, Lights & More Lights,” 1327 North Albany Road NW, Albany.

Winners will receive an award certificate and a $50 gift card to the Pix Theatre. Photos of the winning homes will be on display at the Pix Theatre and on the Albany Visitors Association website at albanyvisitors.com.