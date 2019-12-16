AVA announces light contest winners

Winners have been announced in the annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light and Decorating Contest, sponsored by the Albany Visitors Association.
The winners:
• “Snowman Santa Christmas Lights," 1350 NW Springhill Drive, Albany.
• “Candy Cane Come Back,” 3030 Lawnridge St. SW, Albany.
• “Christmas Dragster,” 2820 Lawnridge St. SW, Albany.
• “Best Dressed Historic Home,” 240 Fourth Ave. SE, Albany.
• “Santa, Stop Here!,” 4219 Winners Circle Ave. SE, Albany.
• “Christmas Spirit on Waverly Drive,” 1924 Waverly Drive SE, Albany.
Runners-up:
• “Santa’s Landing,” 626 34th Ave. SE, Albany.
• “Lights, Lights & More Lights,” 1327 North Albany Road NW, Albany.
Winners will receive an award certificate and a $50 gift card to the Pix Theatre. Photos of the winning homes will be on display at the Pix Theatre and on the Albany Visitors Association website at albanyvisitors.com.
The winners were determined by a panel of judges who conducted individual sightings between December 10 and 15. Home must be nominated to win.
People wishing to look at participating locations can pick up a list of winners at the Albany Visitors Association or find it online at albanyvisitors.com.
For more information, contact the AVA at 110 Third Ave. SE, 541-928-0911, or sign up for the newsletter at www.albanyvisitors.com.