Winners have been announced in the annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light and Decorating Contest, sponsored by the Albany Visitors Association.
The winners:
• "Traditional & Eclectic," 2110 Geary St. SE, Albany.
• "Christmas Joy," 3849 Oakmont Loop NE, Albany.
• "Animals Christmas Party," 531 Fairmont Drive NE, Albany.
• "Candy Cane Come Back," 3522 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
• "Traditional Christmas," 222 Fourth Ave. SE, Albany.
• "Holiday Greetings in Historic Albany," 401 Main St. SE, Albany.
• "Sharing Holiday Cheer Inside and Out," 503 West First Ave., Albany.
Winners will receive an award certificate and a $50 gift card to the Pix Theatre. Photos of the winning homes will be on display at the Pix and on the Albany Visitors Association website, along with a list of locations to see.
The winners were determined by a panel of judges who conducted individual sightings between Dec. 10 and 15. Homes must be nominated to win.
People wishing to look at participating locations can pick up a list of winners at the Albany Visitors Association or find it online at albanyvisitors.com.
This is the 31st year the AVA has held its contest. For more information, contact the AVA at 110 Third Ave. SE, 541-928-0911, or sign up for the newsletter at www.albanyvisitors.com.