AVA allows virtual exploration of Albany

Current social distancing measures attributed to the novel coronavirus may have people stuck inside, but the Albany Visitors Association has a way to help bring a bit of the outside world in.

AVA the Explorer will bring three of Albany's historic districts right into homes and hotel rooms around the valley via an app created by Corvallis resident Marti Staprans Barlow.

The app, Albany Visitors Association Executive Director Rebecca Bond said, was launched in 2018, but AVA the chatbot is new.

"The updates with the mayor message saying stay home, stay healthy is in direct response to the virus," she said.

Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa greets people as soon as they download the app, encouraging them to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — the illness responsible for more than a dozen deaths in Oregon and sickening more than 200,000 people nationwide.

Users, the Albany Visitors Association said, can use the app for detailed, interactive Google maps tours of Hackleman, Monteith and Downtown districts of Albany. More than 80 historic homes are featured and locations still offering curbside restaurant service are included as well.