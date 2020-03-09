Authorities investigating fire at Lebanon High School softball complex

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire at the Lebanon High School softball complex that was reported at 10:46 p.m. Saturday.

Lebanon Fire District Division Chief Jason Bolen said that the blaze, which was apparently intentionally set, started in a portable outhouse. The outhouse was completely destroyed and flames also damaged the batting cages structure, which the outhouse was stationed against.

“There was evidence of them tying to start a fire in the second outhouse, charred toilet paper and things of that nature,” Bolen said.

Though the inside of the batting cages did catch fire, firefighters were able to limit the damage to a wall, a desk and bookcase and other contents. The building remains structurally sound, though firefighters had to board up a section of the wall to secure it on Saturday night.

Bolen said he believed the fire was reported by a pizza delivery driver who happened to be driving past the high school on Saturday night. “We had a pretty quick response,” Bolen added.

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating the case, as well.

Bolen said no suspects have been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

Those with information about the case should call 541-451-6128.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

