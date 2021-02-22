Authorities continue to search for Mill City man who attacked victim with 'machete'

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a man who reportedly assaulted another male with a machete-like cutting instrument on Friday in Mill City.

Klint Wise, 37, of Mill City should be considered armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement. If a resident sees Wise, they should immediately call authorities.

“What we were initially doing was going door to door with neighbors and getting information out there,” said Lt. Brandon Fountain, LCSO spokesperson.

“It’s just a matter of being persistent and maybe getting a little bit of extra help from the public. Any lead that we get, we’re going to follow up on,” he added.

Those with details about Wise, his whereabouts or the attack can report that information anonymously by calling LCSO at 541-967-3911.

Wise is facing criminal charges for the attack, according to the agency.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

LCSO is being assisted in the hunt for Wise by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police, Fountain said. All of the agencies are familiar with Wise from previous contacts, and are aware of the vehicle he was last seen driving, Fountain added.