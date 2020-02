The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a reading and author talk with Steve Slocum at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the main meeting room at 645 NW Monroe Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Slocum will read from and discuss his book “Why Do They Hate us? Making Peace with the Muslim World.”

Slocum served five years as a Christian missionary in Kazakhstan in Central Asia. Slocum has been working to dispel rumors and myths about Muslims through SalaamUSA, the nonprofit he founded in 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0